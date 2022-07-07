Uzodimma Backs Framework for Promoting Inter-agency Collaboration

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has supported a framework that wouldhelp promote inter-security agency collaboration in the country.

He spoke on Tuesday at the Landmark Event Centre in Owerri, while addressing an audience that attended a lecture organised by the Army leadership as part of activities to mark the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) taking place in Imo State.

The lecture with the theme: Curbing Insecurity in Nigeria and the Imperative of Inter-Security Agency Collaboration and Coordination, was delivered by foremost intellectual and erudite economist, Prof. Osita Ogbu.

Uzodimma, who assured all security agencies – Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, DSS, the Civil Defence – as well as the para-military agencies of his readiness to support a framework that would lead to their collaboration, hinted that inter-security agency collaboration has recorded huge successes in Imo State, hence, the model should be considered for adoption by the authorities.

The governor said the Army has improved both in “professional competence and intellectual prowess and has in many ways, justified the confidence reposed in them by the Government and people of Nigeria.

“The need for inter-agency collaboration cannot be overemphasised as it is working in Imo State, though with some challenges, yet there are lots of successes.”

Uzodimma, who commended Ogbu, for a well thought-out paper, also expressed his happiness over the level of patriotism expressed by the Army in her struggle to safeguard the territorial integrity of Nigeria, including the residents and the Nigerian assets.

He wondered what would have been the fate of Nigeria without the resilience of the Armed Forces working with sister agencies, and encouraged them not to be “deterred or daunted because no matter how much you try in your patriotism and professionalism, there must be criticism.”