TECNO Launches Camon 19 Series Smartphone 

Nosa Alekhuogie

TECNO has launched the latest smartphone in the Camon series, the Camon 19. The event was held at the landmark centre, Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

The event saw several dignitaries from the technology industry, the entertainment industry, and even financial stakeholders attend.

In his opening speech, the PR Manager for TECNO West Africa, Vincent Uzoegbu, said: “TECNO is the brand of the people. To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve their goals.”

With its unique Super Night Portrait mode, the recently released Camon 19 phone, stands out from its predecessors. Its sensor and lens work together to turn portraits taken in low-light conditions into ones that are bright, contrast, and sharp while also removing visual artefacts (also known as “noise”).

With its industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW sensor/glass lens co-developed with Samsung, the Camon 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations. This is accomplished by employing a sensor system that mimics the focus of a human eye and allows for exceptional light processing, along with a glass lens that increases the light intake by more than 208 percent and significantly increases the brightness of the image.

General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, said: “The TECNO Camon 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience. We are very proud to introduce the TECNO Camon 19 series, which continues to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”