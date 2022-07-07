Tech Leader Harps on Tech Career, Donates Computer Books

Emma Okonji

Technology leader and enthusiast, Mrs. Opeoluwa Okosun, has stressed the need for school pupils to develop the culture of building their careers around technology related disciplines, in line with the current era of digital transformation that is sweeping across globe.

According to her, early exposure of pupils, right from nursery class on computer education, would spur their interest in technology adoption.

Okosun made the call, when she took her tech talk campaign to Victory Home School, Ikeja, Lagos.

Okosun, a Chartered Arbitrator, a certified ISO auditor and COBIT professional with over 20 years work experience, said technology would remain the future, adding that the early the pupils are exposed to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education, the better for Nigeria as a country.

Through her ‘Project Start Young in Tech,’ which she started in 2020, Okosun said the project was initiated to create awareness, educate, mentor and empower youths early with the basic skills in technology.

She believes that helping to provide the youths early, with the platform and resources to pursue careers in technology can certainly go a long way in positively impacting their lives and giving them opportunities for entrepreneurship or as skilled workers in the area of technology in the future.

She is optimistic that this will help create and sustain great development towards a digital economy in Nigeria and Africa, in the near future.

At Victory Home School, Okosun, who currently works with a Digital Technology Multinational Organisation in Nigeria, explained how to recognise opportunities in technology and how to utilise these opportunities.

According to her, the ‘Project Start Young in Tech,’ targets students in the primary and secondary schools, which also provides mentorship.