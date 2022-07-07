SenexPay Pledges To Continue Quality Service Delivery To Customers

In a bid to further build on existing quality service delivery, SenexPay, a subsidiary of Senex Group, through its frontline man, Mr Orhosere Okeoghene, has pledged that the company would continue to ensure adequate and quality delivery of services.

Orhosere, while addressing pressmen at an event in Lagos recently, said he is also involved in other industries such as real estate and agriculture. He declares that his company, SenexPay, has handled over a hundred million dollars and served over ten thousand unique users since its advent in 2018.

“The financial industry acts as a middleman, as it acts as a middle man to achieve a return. However, when this kind of provider is invented, it has numerous goals and targets, which include: presenting forth several Boundless abilities to obtain financial services for everybody else and utilizing comprehensive concepts to initiate fiscal and operational exclusivity. And all these and more we have been doing better.”

However our goals are to become Africa’s foremost financial services company while also retaining a strong relationship with its consumers.

Mr Okeoghene Orhosere has stated what he is most enthusiastic about when getting to know him, as he has discovered a passion for building, creating ideas from the ground up, building people, and constructing enterprises.

As a result, Incorporating liquidity and prospective techniques, and offerings, inevitably provide employment options to enhance wealth for different stakeholders. As a result, Senex Group has these characteristics, and as previously said, these organizations are led by credible individuals, one of them is Mr Okeoghene Orhosere. He is the founder and CEO of an African financial technology firm: Senex pay Limited which specializes in providing secure, efficient, and simple payment solutions for digital currency transactions.

“Over the years, we have evolved over the years from a manual exchange done over WhatsApp and other social media to a fully digital platform where customers can perform all of their banking, store, send and receive crypto, and operate from anywhere – without having to visit a physical location.”

The CEO, on the other hand, noted that the organization’s structure has been reshuffled to ensure that it corresponds with current best practices as the company rolls out newer and more fintech-oriented services and products to meet the financial demands of consumers.