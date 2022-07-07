Police Arrest Two Persons for Stealing Sallah Ram

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Officers of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested the duo of Mr. Adetunji Alagbe and Mr. Opeyemi Ogunlokun on July 5 for stealing Mr. Sadiq Abolore’s Salah ram worth N120,000.

The arrest of the suspects was disclosed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi,

Oyeyemi said: “The suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo Divisional Headquarters by Sadiq Abolore, who reported that while he was sleeping in his house at about 3 00a.m., he heard an unusual noise in his compound which made him to peep through the window, only to discover that the iron gate he used to block the entrance where he kept his Salah ram has been pulled down.

“This made him to come out and discovered that his Salah ram which he bought at the rate of #120,000 is no longer there.

“He stated further that when he searched around, he saw three men forcing his ram into a waiting Mazda car booth, which made him to raise alarm, and distress call was made to the police.

“The three men were chased, and two amongst them were apprehended, while the other one escaped.

“The ram was recovered, and the two suspects were taken to custody.”

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered an in depth investigation of the case, with the view of charging the suspects to court as soon as possible.