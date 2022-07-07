  • Thursday, 7th July, 2022

Plaqad Launches ‘PresOfis’ Waitlist for New Media, PR Tool

Business | 5 mins ago

Raheem Akingbolu

Brands and businesses can now get connected with journalists, bloggers, influencers and newsrooms across the continent, through recent innovation by African software company, Plaqad.

The company announced it is building a media and public relations tool – PresOfis, to help individuals and organizations execute their media relations better. PresOfis became available to those who joined the waitlist from June 16, 2022. 

PresOfis is only the latest offer from Plaqad, following the launch of PlaqadM, the marketplace for the marketing and corporate communications community; and PlaqadIQ, which helps users track and analyse activities and campaigns in real-time.

Group CEO, BlackHouseMedia and and founder of Plaqad, Mr. Adekunle Ayeni, stated that the tool was already being dubbed as ‘the Cision of Africa’. According to him, Plaqad would work to help public relations and communications professionals deliver better value by combining the power of technology and human intelligence.

“It’s media relations on steroids. We’re building a community where content creators, PR agencies, in-house Comms teams, consultants, brands, celebrities, and publicists can co-create with journalists, bloggers, and influencers in an environment of trust and mutual benefit,” Ayeni said.

According to him, users are able to collaborate and exchange services through PlaqadM, and track ongoing campaigns using the analytics feature PlaqadIQ. 

