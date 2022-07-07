Pantami Takes Digital Economic Agenda to Minna

Emma Okonji

The federal government’s agenda to transform the country to a robust digital economy, became the focal point in the message of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, who was the special guest at the commissioning of a ‘Digital Nigeria Centre’ (DNC) at the Father O’Connel Science College, Minna, Niger State recently.

The Minister who spoke through the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Mr. Reuben Muoka, said the current implementation of Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030, emphasises the importance of innovation and startup ecosystem to the development of Nigerian indigenous digital economy.

He said the DNC commissioned at the college targets students and youths among others, for skills acquisition in order to increase ICT literacy among school teachers and students; provide a platform for accessing online educational resources; equip students with ICT skills; facilitate ICT adoption in teaching and learning; and increase the pass rates in mathematics, English language and other science subjects.

Pantami who spoke to an audience that included Niger State’s Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hanatu Jibrin Salihu, who represented the Governor of Niger State, advised the school to effectively utilize the DNC whose four components include ICT Tool component (made up of 40 desktop computers with embedded operating systems, server, printer, remote-controlled projector, high resolution scanner, and e-learning software) as well as the power structure, consisting of an inverter that comes with its charger, solar panels, batteries and automatic changeover.