Organisation Unveils Solution to Boost Businesses 

Rebecca Ejifoma

Determined to make outsourcing a credible and respected human resource management practice, Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL) has adopted an innovative solution called Cooperation and Competition “Coopetitive” mindset to help businesses grow.

This initiative focuses primarily on HR outsourcing, recruitment, and capacity building to ease the business burdens for organisations seeking the best talents.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark the company’s 16th anniversary in Lagos, the Co-founder and MD/CEO of Resource Intermediaries Limited, Olusoji Oyawoye, said the company has continued to offer unique perspectives, in-depth HR and business consulting services.

According to him, RIL has become a leader in the HR Outsourcing market. It has also pioneered many initiatives, some in collaboration with other organisations to deepen HR outsourcing as a professional management practice in Nigeria.

“Over the years, the company had to adapt and pivot initiatives such as ‘The OutsourcingExpo’, an annual gathering of Outsourcing companies and clients in Nigeria and beyond,” adding that this has aided the brand to remain competitive in the HR Outsourcing industry.

“In our 16th year and riding on our established footholds in Nigeria and Ghana, RIL has racked up a client roster that includes leading businesses in various industries with clients spread through businesses in the banking and financial sector, manufacturing, and conglomerates, and have physical offices in 6 locations nationwide,” he said.

The CEO further highlighted that the company participates in career fairs to meet and engage with talents giving career advice free as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He also acknowledged that RIL partnered Concerned Parents and Educators Network (CPE), a reputable NGO to source for brilliant but indigent students across Nigeria.

Currently, the company is offering scholarships on tuition to 15 benefactors.