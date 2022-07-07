  • Thursday, 7th July, 2022

NIPR Offers Solution, Seeks NCC’s Collaboration

Business | 22 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

Worried about the elusive national integration, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has mapped out a strategy for a multi-ethnic and multi-sectoral strategy to be consummated through a national integration summit slated for August this year.

After a nationwide consultation with different interest groups, a four-member council team of the Institute, led by Dr. Ike Neliaku, on behalf of President of the Institute, Mukhtar Sirajo, recently visited the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecom industry regulator, to intimate the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, about the steps already taken to ensure that the unique summit comes to fruition. 

Neliaku said the key objective of the visit was to see how the Institute will leverage communication to address security concerns, enhance peace building, and facilitate national integration. 

Describing NCC as one of the pillars of Nigeria’s national integration efforts, he said the Institute believed the Commission would partner in the successful hosting of the “Citizens Summit on National Integration, Peace and Security (CSNIPS)”, which takes place in Abuja, from 23rd to 24th August, 2022. 

For the processes leading to the summit, Neliaku said the Institute had organised zonal dialogue sessions with leaders of thought, representing ethnic and institutional interests, and had met with a diverse group of state and non-state actors as a way of rallying all stakeholders to support the project and participate in the implementation of its resolutions. 

