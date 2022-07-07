KongaPay Signs Partnership Deal with Bibimoney

Emma Okonji

KongaPay, a frontline mobile money platform and a member of Konga Group, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has signed a landmark deal with Bibimoney, a UK-based industry leader to expand access to financial inclusion for many in Nigeria, while also raising standards in the Fintech ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond.

The partnership was signed at the House of Lords, London last week by Mr. Shiraz Jessa, Founder and CEO of Bibimoney and Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Konga Group, witnessed by Lord Anthony St. John of Bletso, Chairman of Bibimoney, and many other distinguished guests.

In his pre-signing speech, Lord Anthony, as he is popularly known, said the world has so much confidence in Africa and the Middle East because of infinite possibilities that could emerge with companies like Konga with great credentials.

‘‘We believe in the pedigree of ownership of such home-grown companies out of Africa and shall do our best to support KongaPay become a globally respected financial services company with the way technology is simplifying transactions borderlessly. Dr. Ekeh, we have many reasons to trust Konga,’’ he stated.

Jessa congratulated the Chairman and management of the Konga Group for elevating governance and trust in the mobile money business.

‘‘I must tell you that a lot of companies had approached us for partnership, but your history and theprofile of your investors distinguished you from the rest and that is why we are signing an exclusive partnership with KongaPay. I can assure you that a in few months, you will become a very exemplary company out of Africa in the Fintech world after we have implemented the tech backbone that shall drive your different platforms seamlessly,’’ he said.

On his part, Chairman, Konga Group, Leo Stan Ekeh while appreciating Lord Anthony, the management of Bibimoney and other distinguished guests present, assured them that the vision of KongaPay remains very clear and that is to lead in Africa.