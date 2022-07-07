IG Reiterates Commitment to Recruit More Police to Combat Insecurity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Alkali Baba Usman, has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to embark on a more massive recruitment exercise as part of the drive to ensure effective manpower is recruited to combat the country’s security challenges.

In view of this, he said the newly recruited 10,000 constables would be deployed to their various local government areas of origins so as to ensure that effective community policing takes effect and also make all parts of the country safe for all and sundry.

Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday during the passing out of 10,000 Constables parade in Ilorin, Usman said only 11 out of the expected number did not make the ceremony due to the training rigour or medical challenges.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Ede Ayuba, he said the Nigeria Police intend to recruit 10,000 police officers every year to fill the current gap in the shortage of police personnel in the country.

According to him, “Actually, with what the police are doing in the recruitment exercise, we are filling the gap.

“People are retiring almost on a daily basis. The number we’re recruiting surpasses the number of personnel retiring. So, we’re bridging the gap.

“This is 2020 batch. As they are passing out, in no distant time, the 2021 batch

would come in, while the 2022 would stand by.

“So, by the time we go to the field with all these numbers, we would have shored up our number to a higher level.”

The IG, who said the new constables would be posted to their local government areas of origin for effective community policing, added that the recruitment exercise was part of the federal government drive to ensure effective manpower to combat the country’s security challenges.

He also charged the new police personnel to see Nigerians as their employers.

“It’s the taxes of Nigerians that are being used to pay their salaries. They should treat them cautiously and respect their personalities. They should represent their parents and their families, and above all, represent the police in what they are going to do outside as they leave here,” he stated.

Highlight of the event was the passing out parade by the successful constables amid ovation, while goodwill messages were presented by the army, EFCC, traditional rulers, and religious clerics.