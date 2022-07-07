ICT Industry Leaders to Speak at Digital Prosperity Book Launch

Emma Okonji

A number of ICT industry-leading companies and chief executives have indicated their interest to grace the launch of the book: Nigeria Drivers of Digital Prosperity and the World Forum 22, taking place on July 7, 2022, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

Apart from Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, former Executive Vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Communication ( NCC) and current chairman of MTN Nigeria, who would chair the occasion, the current Executive Vice-chairman of the NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta shall present the leader paper on the theme: 4 G, 5G, Broadband Connectivity and the Economy.

Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government, and former President, Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria ( ATCON), and leader in broadband connectivity advocacy, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, would be joined by other ICT industry icons such as Sir Demola Aladekomo, founder of Chams Plc, a leading voice and player in the cashless society and business connectivity, and Mr. Tim Akano, the Managing Director of New Horizons, a capacity-building company and Mr. Chris Uwaje, the founder and Chief Architect, Mobile Solutions.

Lagos State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahn, and Muhammed Rudman have also confirmed to speak at the events.

Several corporate bodies, among them NCC, MTN Nigeria, ixPN, NiRA, 9mobile, MainOne, and the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigera (ALTON), have also lined up to support the book launch and the forum.