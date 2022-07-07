I Will Deliver Ekiti Cargo Airport Before Leaving Office, Says Fayemi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has assured that the Agro- allied Cargo airport currently under construction would be completed for use before the expiration of his tenure in October.

Fayemi who gave the assurance yesterday, during a tour of the airport and other projects in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital, said he was delighted at the level of work done at the airport and confident that the project would be delivered before living office.

He revealed that the various legacy projects put in place by his administration were designed to completely change the character of the state by turning it to an economic zone.

The governor added that the idea of knowledge zone was about using knowledge for wealth creation in the drive to turn Ekiti to a destination of choice for innovation, creativity, startup activities, talent city for Engineers, Computer Technologists, Agric.

Technologists, biotechnology and medical tourism in line with the Afe Babalola multi-systems hospital.

According to the Governor, the Ekiti Airport’s 3.2km runway was constructed with the capacity to accommodate all types of aircraft adding that the airport would also have facilities for the Nigeria Airforce to have their own operations as well as for maintenance and associated engineering components.

“This is a routine visit again both to the knowledge zone and the International Cargo Airport, and I am here with one of our private sector partners, the Managing Director of Axxess International, Cavista, Mr John Olajide and his team, they are collaborating with us on the private sector aspect of this.

“You’ve seen it, the runway is completely done, the terminal building is progressing and from what the project manager has just told me, they are still on course to completing this in September and just in time before we exit but whatever is left, I have no fear again, I know that the incoming administration would continue at pace with the vision that we’ve espoused for this.

“This is going to change the character of this state completely and it is going to make this a special economic zone that is linked to the knowledge zone, almost an Aerotropolis of all range of facilities,” he added.