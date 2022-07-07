  • Thursday, 7th July, 2022

Former Chess Scribe, Abidemi-Ganiyu Opolo Passes On 

Sport | 2 hours ago

The chess community in the country was hit with the sad news of the demise of the longest serving Secretary General of Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF) Abidemi-Ganiyu Opolo. 

She died aged 59 years and was due to retire next week Thursday from active service from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports when she would have reached the mandatory 60 years.

 A princess from Ikare Akoko in Ondo State,  she served in many Sports Federations including Cricket Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Handball Federation, the then Nigeria Amateur Boxing Association (NABA), Para-athletics before returning to Abuja where she worked in the Grassroots department of the ministry till her death on Monday this week. 

During her time in the chess federation, she attended the World Chess Olympiads in Dresden 2008, Germany, Khanty-Mansiysk in Russia in 2010, Istanbul in Turkey 2012, Trompso, Norway in 2014 and 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan.    

