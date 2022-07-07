  • Thursday, 7th July, 2022

Female Kidnapper Arrested in Ondo for  Alleged Abduction of 18-month-old Girl 

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago


Fidelis David in Akure 

Residents of Ikare Akoko, in Akoko North-east Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday   arrested a woman who allegedly abducted an 18-month-old girl in the community.

THISDAY gathered that the suspected kidnapper carried out the act when the mother of the victim was not around in the house

A source, who preferred anonymity said: ” When the mother of the girl was not around the area , the kidnapper saw the girl, picked  her and put her on her (kidnapper) back and started going away. As she was going, a neighbour of the mother of the victim noticed the action of the strange woman and cried to people. On sighting the people, the kidnapper started running away but she was later caught.

” In her bag , an android phone with many missed calls and messages on the phone set were seen .” 

The source added that the suspect had been handed over to the police.

All efforts to reach the state police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami was unsuccessful as her phone was not reachable as of the time of filing this report.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.