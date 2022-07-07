Ex-Ranger, Stephen Ezughah, Passes on

Former Enugu Rangers International striker, Stephen Okechukwu Bamidele Ezughah, has died following a foot injury.

A footballing child prodigy, Ezughah was first recruited by CCB Football Club Enugu while still a secondary school student at CIC Enugu.

He was in the CIC team that won the Nigerian secondary school’s football championship and represented Nigeria in the world secondary school championship in Belgium.

He was the highest goal scorer before Nigeria lost 0-1 to Spain in the quarter-finals.

Ezughah, popularly nicknamed variously Agarimojo, Kporo, and Ajaku in his playing days, was immediately recruited by Rangers International Football Club, on CIC’s return after the competition in Belgium.

He was called to and was briefly in camp with the junior national team that won gold in China in 1985.

He left Rangers at the end of the 1989 season to play for Iwuanyanwu Nationale. At Iwuanyanwu, he scored the lone goal that eliminated Esperance from the African Club Championship, thus becoming the first Nigerian to score in Tunisia.

Ezughah’s short playing career, also, saw him having stints with Udoji United Football Club, Rovers FC of Calabar, and Railways Football Club, Lagos.

He played alongside Joe Ashinze, Okechukwu Uche, and Nwankwo Kanu in his playing days.

He was a month and five days short of his 56th birthday when he died 3:10 pm, on Monday, the 27th of June, 2022 in Enugu.

His elder brother, Ikejiora Ezughah, confirmed his death, describing it as “sudden, painful, and sad.”