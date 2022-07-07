  • Thursday, 7th July, 2022

Chams, Mitchell Elegbe Receive Awards from FintechNGR 

Business | 11 hours ago

Nosa Alekhuogie 

Chams Plc and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, among others, have been recognised for outstanding performances by the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR).

While Elegbe received The Ecosystem Leadership Award at the 2022 edition of the FintechNGR Platinum Fintech Awards, which held in Lagos recently, Chams was recognised with the Fintech Platinum Award.

Organised by the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FinTechNGR), the Platinum Fintech Awards were instituted to celebrate exceptional innovators and organisations that leverage technological innovations to change the lives of Africans.

Group Managing Director at Chams, Gavin Young, who received the Award on behalf of the company, emphasised the need for smart regulation that will deepen the sector, attract more investments, and transform lives through increased opportunities for the teeming African youths.

Expressing his views, Founder and Chairman of Chams Holdco, Sir Demola Aladekomo, said: “We are appreciative of the honor and award. Our aim is not to relent but to keep innovating and promoting fintech solutions for a myriad of social and economic challenges face by Nigeria and beyond.” 

