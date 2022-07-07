Chams, Mitchell Elegbe Receive Awards from  FintechNGR 

Nosa Alekhuogie

Chams Plc and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, among others, have been recognised for outstanding performances by the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR).

While Elegbe received The Ecosystem Leadership Award at the 2022 edition of the FintechNGR Platinum Fintech Awards, which held in Lagos recently, Chams was recognised with the Fintech Platinum Award.

Organised by the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FinTechNGR), the Platinum Fintech Awards were instituted to celebrate exceptional innovators and organisations that leverage technological innovations to change the lives of Africans.

The award was presented in acknowledgment of Elegbe’s pioneering role as one of the trail blazers in Africa’s fintech landscape, paving the way for the growth and expansion of the ecosystem.

Under Elegbe’s leadership, Interswitch has developed multi-channel payment platforms & commerce solutions that enable innovators and entrepreneurs across the continent to implement new product ideas & develop unique business models. The company has also remarkably diversified its business, broadened distribution channels, and expanded into new markets across Africa, driving revolutionary payment innovation, and delivering strong growth which birthed other brands like the renowned payment platform, Quickteller and Verve, Africa’s first indigenous payment card.

Chams Plc has been awarded the Fintech Platinum Award by the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR).

President FintechNGR, Mr. Ade Bajomo, who presented the award to Chams, said: “Chams recognition with the Legacy award (Corporate) is as a result of the role the company played and still playing in paving way for the Fintech industry to take off and thrive in Nigeria and Africa.”

Chams’s outstanding works of excellence in the fintech space are not just profound, but fundamental catalyst for changes which have brought huge economic, security and social growth to Nigeria. The company has achieved success through large scale projects such as; its pioneering works on e-payment through formation of Valucard in collaboration with six top Nigerian banks; identity management through the first successful implementation of the Nigerian National ID, establishment of the INEC Voters Database and Cards, SIMREG databases for NCC and Telcos, among others.

Group Managing Director at Chams, Gavin Young, who received the Award on behalf of the company, emphasised the need for smart regulation that will deepen the sector, attract more investments, and transform lives through increased opportunities for the teeming African youths.

Expressing his views, Founder and Chairman of Chams Holdco, Sir Demola Aladekomo, said: “We are appreciative of the honor and award. Our aim is not to relent but to keep innovating and promoting fintech solutions for a myriad of social and economic challenges face by Nigeria and beyond.”