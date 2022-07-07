Bayelsa Community Divided over Military invasion, as Monarch Commends FG

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The paramount ruler of Igbomotoru Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRH Aseimiegha Ofongo, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government for deploying soldiers that have successfully flushed out pirates, crude oil bunkerers and militants that have been using the peace-loving kingdom for their nefarious activities.

Reacting to a reports that some members of the community are asking the state government to terminate the military operation in the area, Ofongo accused a militant from the area, who is currently in hiding due to the military operation of sponsoring the said announcement to frustrate the efforts of the military to curb crude oil bunkering activities in the community.

He called for the continuation of the onslaught against criminal elements, who are responsible for recruiting youths in various communities in Southern Ijaw LGA for gun running, hostage taking, sea piracy and other criminal activities in the creeks.

The monarch further said the militant, who is currently on the run

because of the military operation, had earlier kidnapped him and forced him to take an oath to relinquish his throne, and that until the military came, he had since been sent on exile by force by the militant.

The monarch enjoined the public, security agencies and the Bayelsa State Government to disregard the claims and come to their aid by ensuring that the effort of the military in bringing lasting peace to Igbomotoru Kingdom is not short-lived.

He called for the arrest of sponsors of the said radio announcement for deliberately misleading the public and possibly connecting with the militant.

Chief Goodluck Alagodei; the acting paramount ruler, Mr. Ebipamunu Charles; Chairman of the Community Development Committee, Mr. Goodnews Otobo; CDC vice chairman and Justice Pronto, CDC secretary in a statement had called on the federal and state government to vacate the military from their community.

According to these members of the community, the continued presence of soldiers in the community is causing panic, as indigenes and inhabitants are now living in constant fear and anxiety.

But a youth leader from Igbomotoru Kingdom, Goodnews Manash, called on the Bayelsa State Government and security agencies to intervene in the situation ravaging the community.

He said the military operation is at the federal government’s instance following a cry for help through a Save-Our-Soul message, and cautioned against attempt to link the military presence to Darlon Oil and Gas Limited.