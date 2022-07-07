  • Thursday, 7th July, 2022

Bandits Attack: Kebbi Community Calls for Help

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Communities in Zuru Emirate area of Kebbi State have cried out for help over frequent bandits attacks.

An elder in the community, Garba Musa Maidoki, while addressing journalists in Zuru, said the incessant bandits attacks have imparted negatively on the socio-economic activities of their people more especially in the areas of commerce and agriculture.

 He further stated: “Mass murder, burning of children,  insertion of dry cell batteries into women’s private part,  burning of grains and villages, cattle rustling and multiple kidnappings in the area  are close to genocide.

According to him, ”We are living in a dilemma. We have reported our plights to both the state and federal governments but things keep growing from bad to worse.

“A meeting was held in Zuru about two years ago with the Heads of National Security Agencies, the Kebbi State Governor, the Emir of Zuru among many others in attendance, but till date, the situation remains bleak.”

Maidoki noted that the military and the police deployed to secure the area were often poorly equipped as a result they incurred heavy casualties creating fear and hopelessness in the minds of the people in Zuru communities.

He stated that the people of Zuru are law-abiding citizens as demonstrated by the number of officers and men in all arms of security in the country by sacrificing their lives for the general wellbeing of Nigerians, as such, same should be extended to their communities.

Maidoki said their defenceless communities would continue to talk to the concerned authorities until the security challenges in Zuru Emirate is resolved and peace returned to their land.

