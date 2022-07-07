A’Ibom APC Crisis: Enang Urges Adamu to Forward Names of Candidates Who Emerged from INEC-monitored Primaries

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Ita Enang, has pleaded with the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to prevent a situation where the APC will have no candidates in the 2023 elections.

He said the leadership of the party can do this by sending the names of the candidates who emerged at the various primaries monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Enang stated this in a letter addressed to Adamu, dated July 5, 2022, and titled: ‘Akwa Ibom APC Fruitless Primaries and No Candidate Challenges: Electoral Act 2022, Our Bigger than the Law Posturing and not INEC is Our Problem’.

He noted that the 2022 Electoral Act, especially Sections 84 (1), 84(5)(c) and 84 (13), confer monitoring and more active functions and powers on INEC in the actions of the management of the respective political parties in the conduct of party primaries and party affairs generally.

The governorship aspirant explained that Section 84 (1) says nomination congress shall be monitored by INEC, adding that the electoral body did not monitor the purported congresses that produced the candidates of the Stephen Ntukepo-led executive, and cannot be obliged to file the products thereof.

Enang stressed that INEC was at the Austin Ekanem-led executive and duly monitored the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly

Primaries, and therefore, bound to accept and file the candidates who emerged

He stated: “Therefore, in accordance with Sections 84 (5)(c) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, it is the aspirants who emerged from the INEC monitored senatorial, Reps and state Assembly primaries being winners of the primaries of the party and the aspirants name shall be forwarded to the commission as the candidate of the party.

“As at today, the names forwarded to INEC are not the names of persons who emerged from valid primaries monitored by INEC and conducted by legitimate officials of the party. The names sent are the ones conducted by the Ntukepo-led faction not monitored by INEC.

“By failing or refusing to send the names of the aspirants who emerged from validly conducted primaries monitored by INEC, the party is latently declaring that it does not intend to sponsor candidates for the senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections. This is the law, and INEC is bound to comply.

“The party chairman and NWC should please prevent a situation where the party has no candidates in the elections. That the candidates for the Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly in the primaries monitored by INEC should be forwarded to INEC as candidates of the party.

“That the chairman and NWC should please certify and forward to the party leaders in Akwa Ibom State the list of authentic and authenticated ward executives, local governments chapter executives and state executives who may have emerged from valid INEC monitored respective congresses at wards chapters and state levels to enable actors know who to deal through.”

Enang noted that if it appears too confusing, challenging, fraudulent, illegal, unworkable, debasing and incapable of leading to electoral success, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and NWC should do the needful.