422 Constables Join Nigeria Police Force





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Four Hundred and Twenty-two police constables have joined the services of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) yesterday after completing their training at the Police Training School in Minna, Niger State.

The new policemen are from Niger and Kaduna States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba, told the new policemen to respect the rule of law and the fundamental human rights of the people in the performance of their duty.

Alkali, who was represented at the passing out parade of the new constables, by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Police Intelligence Bureau AIG. Habu Ahmadu, urged them to toe the line of honour and shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of the police.

“There is no place for corrupt, indolent and disgruntled officers in the force” the IG said.

The Commandant of the Training School, ACP. Amodu Aloko, in an address appreciated the police high command for carrying out the renovation of hostels, drilling of borehole for use by the recruits and construction of more toilets and provision of sports facilities.

Aloko said that the gesture has made the institution more comfortable for the recruits during the training.

The 422 constables were part of the 10,000 policemen being recruited by the Federal Government across the country.