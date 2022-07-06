Wale Tinubu Mourns OPEC Secretary General Barkindo

The Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Jubril Adewale Tinubu, has mourned the death of Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Tinubu said Barkindo’s death had robbed him of a good friend.

He wrote: “We had many conversations and speeches together yesterday but this wasn’t one of them.

“The most profound reminder of the fragility of life is death.

“You were a good man who lived a great life. Your mentorship, humility, and resilience was exemplary.

“I still can’t believe the news, but Allah knows best. Till we meet again my good friend.”

Barkindo died at about 11pm Tuesday.

Barkindo was among other top and eminent personalities that delivered speeches at the ongoing 21st Nigeria’s Oil and Gas conference in Abuja . His speech earned him a standing ovation.

Unfortunately, the technocrat died of heart attack hours after he was hostes by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

A former managing director of the NNPC, Barkindo was appointed OPEC Secretary-General in 2016. He was the fourth Nigerian to hold that position and the 28th person in the role overall.

He was GMD of the NNPC between 2009 and 2010.

He was 63 years old.