Victor Moses Makes U-turn, Returns to Spartak Moscow Training 

Russian Premier League club, Spartak Moscow, announced yesterday afternoonthat former Nigerian international, Victor Moses, has reported for pre-season training after going on AWOL the opening week.

About two weeks ago, the Red and Whites officially disclosed that the former Chelsea wingback did not arrive at the team’s training camp at the appointed time, adding that his contract has not been suspended.

But yesterday, Spartak Moscow in a press release published on the club’s official website, clarified that Moses missed the training camp in Tarasovka for personal reasons.

It was previously suggested that Moses’ wife blocked him from traveling to link up with Spartak Moscow at their training camp.

The club said in a statement that, “Spartak is preparing for the start of the season at the base near Otkritie Bank Arena. Already this Saturday, our team will play in St. Petersburg against Zenit in the match for the OLIMPBET Russian Super Cup.

” Victor Moses and Shamar Nicholson have joined the team. The Nigerian missed the training camp in Tarasovka for personal reasons, while the Jamaican was granted leave after playing for his national team.

In addition, Oston Urunov, who has returned from loan to Ufa, is training with the red-and-whites,” the statement announced.

It however remains to be seen whether or not the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Nigeria will be involved as he is lagging behind in preparations.

The Crystal Palace academy product initially joined Spartak Moscow on loan in October 2020 and the following season he was signed on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

Moses has totaled 53 appearances for Spartak, registering seven goals and nine assists and helped the club to win the Russian Cup in 2021-2022.