￼Unity Bank Grants 30 NYSC Members N10m in Corpreneurship Challenge

Unity Bank Plc has announced that it has granted N10 million business grant to 30 corps members who emerged the winners of the eighth edition of its flagship Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, known as Corpreneurship Challenge.

The bank said the winners emerged after a business pitch that took place across 10 states: Rivers, Delta, Sokoto, Edo, Abuja, Akwa-Ibom, Osun, Kano, Bayelsa and Enugu recently.

Speaking during the finale in Delta State, the Group Head, Retail, E-Business and SME Banking, Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Olufunwa Akinmade, said the competition has gradually become Nigeria’s premium business plan contest for emerging entrepreneurs.

Represented by the Regional Manager, Edo/Delta Region, Mr. Abu Igemohia Mohammed, he reiterated, “As we have maintained, the grants are not a loan and we want the money to be directed towards the profitable ventures which have been selected. We continue to encourage the winners to continue to learn the rudimentary lessons necessary to build a successful business. We emphasize that the budding entrepreneurs who take part in this initiative constantly think about the challenges they will face and put the same energy they all have displayed in preparing for this contest in their businesses as they face their post-service year ahead.”

In partnership with the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED, the initiative prominently features a business pitch presentation that provides the participants with the opportunity to present their business plans and stand a chance to win up to N500, 000 cash in the business grant.