Schmale, Others to speak at Social Impact Summit

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling One Foundation has announced that United Nations Resident Coordinator Matthias Schmale and an array of speakers are set to drive conversions at its Social Impact Summit.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe said: “The Summit is about bringing sustainable ideas and solutions to the fore while enabling more impact financing by creating a relationship framework for civil society, the public, and private sector, to collaborate towards the achievement of these goals by creating a relationship framework for civil society, the public and private sector to collaborate towards the achievement of these goals.”

In her words, “Our panelists and keynote speakers are all experts from their different sectors with the experience and insights that can chart a new course towards putting Africa back on the path of real growth.”

The Summit is expected to have 2 keynote speakers and over 40 panelists who will be focusing on different issues around health, climate action, women empowerment, food security, education, and much more. The panelists include Bosun Tijani, CEO of Co-Creation Hub, Naomi Nwokolo, Executive Director, UN Global Compact, Nigeria, Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director of WIMBIZ, and Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Health and Education, Sterling Bank.