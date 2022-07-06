Organisers Rate Nigerian-Ireland Maiden  Investment Summit High

Sunday Okobi

The Nigeria-Ireland Trade and Investment Summit held at the Student Centre of the University College in Dublin (UCD) from June 30 to July 2, 2022, was an impactful and rewarding summit, which built on the successes of comparable events hosted by the Nigerian Embassy, Ireland in the recent past.

According to the organisers, the Summit, which has the theme: Prospering Together Through Trade and Investment’, provided a forum for the governments of Nigeria and Ireland, as well as their respective business communities to engage in idea exchange for the growth of both economies and shared prosperity.

The summit was a redoubled commitment to the Nigeria-Ireland long-term sustainability-based bilateral economic cooperation, they stated.

One of the highlights of the event was an engaging panel where panelists fielded questions and shared perspectives on how far both countries have come and what more can be done to foster seamless bi-lateral trade between the two countries.

The Nigerian-Ireland trade and investment summit also served as a hub to foster successful business relationships. It is expected that this event has shed light on the sector for a better understanding of the market dynamics and legal requirements for conducting business in the two nations.

This aspiration was confirmed by the Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland, Mrs. Ijeoma Obiezu, who added that: “Success following the summit is where great trade tourism between Nigeria and Ireland is fostered and where there is free flowing opportunity for businesses in Ireland into Nigeria and vice versa.”

The summit also had representation from a high-level ministerial segment, including theMinister of State, Industry, Trade, Investment, Mrs. Mariam Katagu; Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, Ambassador of Ireland Ms. Sile Maguire, among others.