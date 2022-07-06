North-west APC Woos Aggrieved Members Ahead of Elections

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun a fact-finding tour to all states in the North West Zone to bring aggrieved members back into to its fold and strategize for the success of the party in general elections 2023.

The National Vice Chairman North-west of the party , Malam Salihu Lukman,while addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi, said the tour was aimed at consolidating areas of might for APC as well as strengthening gray areas where the party needs to re-strategize for it to win the 2023 elections.

During an interactive session with party stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi, the zonal chairman of the party said Kebbi State is a stronghold of the APC in the country as such, he said members who attended the meeting had identified few areas of concern that needed to be improved upon and equally offered suggestions on how to ensure victory for the party in the coming elections.

He added that he was happy that the meeting was hugely successful as everyone present had agreed to work for the success of APC in the 2023 elections.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by his deputy, Col. Sama’ila Yombe Dabai (rtd)commended the zonal officials of the party for taking their time to come and interact with party stakeholders in Kebbi State, assuring that the tour will give them insight into how to strategize ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor also assured the Zonal Chairman and the stakeholders that recommendations made during the interactive session would be given due considerations.

A press statement by Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, APC Zonal Publicity Secretary (North-west) said the zonal chairman of the party expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment demonstrated by the stakeholders and participants, adding that the meeting will re-energized the spirit of loyalty in the party. He also assured that such meeting would be held periodically in the zone.