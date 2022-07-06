North-west APC Harps on Mending Broken Hearts

The North-West officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the leadership of the Zonal Chairman, Malam Salihu Lukman, has begun a fact-finding tour to seven states of the zone.

APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, North-west,Malam Musa Mailafiya-Mada, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital yesterday.

According to the publicity secretary, the tour was flagged off in Kebbi State on Monday.

He said the tour was aimed at consolidating areas of might for APC as well as strengthening grey areas where the party needed to re-strategise.

Mailafiya-Mada said this during an interactive session with party stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi.

Participants who spoke enumerated areas of the party’s strength which proved that Kebbi remained one of the APC’s strongholds, not only in the zone but also in the entire country.

“Few areas of concern that need to be improved have also been identified, suggestible solutions were equally offered by the participants as well,” he said.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who was represented by his Deputy, retire Col. Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, appreciated the zonal officials for taking their time to interact with party stakeholders in the state for fact-finding.

This, he said, would give the party an insight on how to strategise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor assured the zonal chairman and stakeholders that recommendations made during the interactive session would be given due considerations.

The National Vice Chairman, North-West, Malam Salihu Lukman, expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment demonstrated by the participants, adding that the session encouragingly re-energised the spirit of loyalty in the party.

Lukman assured all that similar interaction between the zonal officials and party stakeholders across the states of the zone would take place periodically.