  • Wednesday, 6th July, 2022

News in Photographs: New Ministers Sworn in 

Breaking | 34 mins ago

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday  administered the oath of office on seven new Ministers whose appointments were confirmed last week by the Senate. 

The new ministers took the oath of office shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting at the council chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The ministers’ swearing in was done in two batches of four and three each. 

The first batch sworn in are Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State! Odum Odih – Rivers State and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State.

The second batch include Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State, Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State

