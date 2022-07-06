Moroccan Club Avadas Appoint Gara Gombe Consultant 

The Chief Executive Officer of Green White Green Sports Centre Limited, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, has been appointed as consultant to Moroccan Avadas Club, Casablanca.

A letter dated 4 July, 2022 and signed by Director of the club, Rachid Nasraoui, said: “The Board of Directors of Avadas Club in Casablanca, Royal Kingdom of Morocco, after our very successful meeting at our stadium on 2 July, 2022, hereby wish to appoint you as our consultant to the International Ain Sebaa Cup, a football tournament for age group (11-12 years) taking place in Ain Sebaa between 3 and 7 November, 2022.”

Gara Gombe, a notable personality in Nigeria whose influence has reigned for more than two decades, is mandated to nominate, screen, coordinate and mobilise the participation of a minimum of four teams from different countries across Africa for the five-day competition.

Nasraoui expressed hope that Gara Gombe’s appointment would signal the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship between Nigeria and Morocco in youth football development and talent mentoring.

Avadas specialises in football development and youth football and it is the first time the tournament is going international.

Gara Gombe is a Consultant and Adviser to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco on Community Relations, a position through which he was recently mandated by the Moroccan authorities to coordinate the very successful official visit of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, to the Arab nation and for which he was immensely appreciated by Moroccan authorities and the Kano Emirate.

He was also mandated by the Moroccan embassy to coordinate logistics during the recent CAF Confederation Cup final in Uyo, where Moroccan club Berkane FC defeated Orlando Pirates of South Africa.