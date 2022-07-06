Kogi PDP Senatorial Candidate Tasks Party Loyalists on 2023 Election

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi East, Dr. Victor Adoji, has appealed to members and supporters of the party to work harmoniously as one indivisible entity in order to win the 2023 general election.

Adoji made the appeal in his appreciation message to members of the PDP for handing him their mandate as the senatorial candidate of PDP in the oncoming 2023 general elections.

He urged members of the party to put behind them any ill feeling from the primary election and shun mundane consideration in order to enable the party to triumph during the forthcoming general election.

He said: “We are now at the point when we will continue the journey toward the secondary elections and to achieve the desired outcome. We must move away from any temperament, including the outcome of the primary election.

“We must shun mundane or temporal considerations. We must eschew pride on all side. We must bond together to avoid zero forms of disposition.”

“We must truly forgive where necessary and we must evolve ground for common convergence.

“It is only a fool will ever dream of doing it alone. I am not a fool and I will not be a fool because I know too well that I cannot do it alone without the support of others.

“It is important and sacrosanct to bear in mind that 2023 provides a huge opportunity. Therefore, I will say 2023 is more of painstakingly taking a decision that will not only affect our future, but those of our children, grandchildren and survival of our ethnic nationality.”

He expressed his unreserved gratitude to Senator Isaac Alfa, Dr. Obolo Opanachi and Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, who contested the primary election with him for their spirit of sportsmanship

Adoji said: “These highly respected and responsible gentlemen have shown that their particular interests are subservient to the larger interest and I am immeasurably grateful to them for such uncommon disposition.

“In the same vein, I cannot quantify the huge support from all members of our great party, the stakeholders and our well informed leaders. To all of you, I say a very big thank you as I cannot adequately express my appreciation to you all.”