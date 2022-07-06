Immigration Arrests Two Travellers for Stolen Int’l Passports

Chinedu Eze



The officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos Command has arrested two travellers for alleged stolen and fake international passports.

The travellers, Melekwe Gift and Melekwe Peace ,who were on their way to India, were arrested aboard Qatar Airways flight on June 23, 2022.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lagos Airport Command, Mrs. Louisa Amadiokoro, stated that the duo were arrested during an immigration clearance, made possible by the stringent measures put in place by the command.

Reacting to the incident, the Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, MMA Command, Kemi Nandap said that the Command had improved its surveillance and security measures in line with the acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service mandate.

According to Nandap, the Command’s new method of operation has effected drastic reduction in human trafficking through the airport, stressing that the arrested travellers claimed to be a couple, but regretted that they were in possession of a stolen passport and a fake passport, respectively.

She said that Melekwe Gift was in possession of a stolen passport that was watch-listed on the July 29, 2011, while Melekwe Peace was in possession of a fake passport revealed by the Command’s forensic investigation.

However, the duo claimed to have obtained the passports through an agent named Yusuf.

She added: “Upon investigation, it was uncovered that the couple was travelling to seek greener pastures, which contradicted their earlier claim that Melekwe Gift was traveling for medical treatment- claiming she was suffering from leukemia, whereas she was perfectly healthy.

“Further investigation revealed that they were not a couple, but strangers that only met a day before their planned trip.”

Nandap explained further that Gift’s real names were Endurance Ofem Ikpi from Ugep, Cross Rivers state and was never married to Melekwe Peace, but was instructed by the agent to claim so.

Gift in her confessional statement, allegedly claimed that her old friend, Tina who now resides in India introduced her to the idea of traveling with the promise that she would get her a job in India.

Nandap explained that the suspects were obviously traveling abroad in search of greener pastures and were also suspected victims of human trafficking.

The suspects after interrogation were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further necessary action.

