CFN Names 35-man team for African Track Championship 

The Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), has released a list of 35 cyclists selected to represent the country at the 2nd African Track Cycling Championship scheduled to hold in Abuja between July 14and 17, 2022.

Technical Director of the CFN, Bashir Mohammed, who announced the team Tuesday, said the list is made up of 21 male and 14 female cyclists who were selected from the national trials conducted in Abuja in June and have been in camp in Abuja.

According to Mohammed who doubles as the Secretary General of the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC), the male team is made up of 10 elite and 11 junior cyclists while the female team has eight elite and six junior cyclists”.

The elite male cyclists, he said, “include John Gabriel, Bethel Okeyah, Kurotimi Abaka, Isa Momoh and Bethel Vitalis. Others are Azeez Mutiu, Azzez Akande, Shedrack Igunbor, Odumu Kalama and Tunde Bakare.

Leading the elite female cyclists is Delta-born 20th National Sports Festival champion, Ese Ukpeseraye who will be joined by Tombrapa Grikpa, Mary Samuel, Adejoke Durogbade, Grace Ayuba, Tawakalt Yekeen, Treasurer Coxson and Happiness Ernest”.

The championship which will hold at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja will see the cyclists competing with others from about 20 African countries for the top prizes in 11 events.

The events are Sprints, 500m/1km Time Trials, Keirin, Team Sprint, Individual Pursuit, Team Pursuit, Scratch, Elimination, Omnium, Point Race and Madison.