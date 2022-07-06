Brands and Trade Repositions for Improved Service Delivery

Brands and Trade Limited has been repositioned for enhanced distribution experience in the post-COVID-19 era.

According to the firm, it is building new capabilities, developing new channels, and employing analytics to deliver value to customers.

Brands and Trade Limited, a unique distribution and logistics company in Lagos, added that it is poised to disrupt the distribution landscape recently acquired purpose fit delivery vans, implemented sales automation solution, developed new channels in response to post-covid imperatives. With these recent investments and transformation, the company will optimize distribution coverage, focus on value delivery, and offer seamless distribution experience to the customers.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer, Brands and Trade Limited, Mrs. Adaora Izuchukwu, said: “We are strengthening our retail distribution and logistics capability, leveraging world class innovation and technology to create value and drive revenue growth for the businesses we partner with.

Our re-distribution strategy guarantees optimal inventory in the trade, eliminating out of stock situations on the shelf, hence unlocks greater value for both the customers and brand owners.”

She added that the company has boosted her logistics capacity by investing in many light trucks that navigates the difficult terrains of the nooks and crannies of coverage areas with relative ease. Following the trend in shopping behaviour, the company has extended services to the Modern Trade / HoReCa channel, set up retail Walk-in Centre and an e-commerce platform. It also launched a composite website www.brandsandtradeltd.com.

Brands and Trade is fast becoming a leader in the distribution and logistics industry with a track record of achievements, successes and capacity enhancement thereby opening opportunities for new partnerships and growth.

Relying on excellent trade marketing capability, Brands and Trade offers unrivalled experience in retail distribution and channel management thereby building loyalty for the brands. The company constantly finds new ways to excite customers and enliven sales interactions with a consumer-first mindset.

Currently, Brands and Trade distributes many world-class brands and products across five categories: Wine and Spirits; Beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic); Hygiene, Home, and Personal Care; Oil, Cereals and Grains; and Animal and Pets Care. Some of the company’s partners are International Breweries (Ab-InBev), Monument Distillers, Grand Cereals and Oils Limited and 2Sure (Life Care Division of SevenUp Bottling Company Ltd).