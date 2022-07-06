Bauchi Students Endorse Mohammed’s Second Term Bid

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A student union with over 1.5 million membership in Bauchi has endorsed the second term bid of Governor Bala Mohammed of the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The students union in Bauchi known as Kaura Students Support Forum (KSSF), which made the endorsement at a press conference yesterday, said the move was part of recognition of the governor’s tremendous achievements in the education sector.

The National Chairman of the forum, Sani Adamu, who addressed newsmen in Bauchi, insisted that the governor deserves re-election to enable him consolidate on gains recorded in critical sectors of the state’s economy particularly the education.

The students noted that the governor has ensured the payment of scholarship, WAEC and NECO examinations fees, renovations and constructions of schools among others.

The students forum, which pledged support to Governor Bala’s administration for better service delivery, said that the forum was formed since 2019 with executives across the 20 local government areas of the state.

“The forum has membership of over 1.5 million students that are being loyal to the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed in all ramifications”, the national chairman said.

He pointed out that Governor Bala has ensured the payment of Bursary allowances (Scholarship) to indigenous students of Bauchi State studying in the tertiary institutions of learning across the country since the assumption of office.

The forum further noted that Governor Bala has settled outstanding scholarship that the former All Progressive Congress (APC) administration in the state failed to pay.

The national chairman said it was pertinent to all Bauchi State Students and entire public to realize the tremendous efforts and achievements of Bauchi State Government in education sector.

The forum described the governor as a father, an icon of Youths/Students motivation, a pathfinder in progress, a gentle and honest leader of 21st century.