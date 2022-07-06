Baptist College of Education Celebrates Silver Jubilee, Urges Govt to Address Declining Education

​

Funmi Ogundare​

As​ the Baptist College of Theology prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Rector, Prof. Emmanuel Oyemomi has called on the government to urgently address the worrisome standard of education in the country which​ has become pertinent in view of the serious challenges facing the sector.



He said​ government needs to get its acts right and improve the quality of education in the country, noting that the present ASUU strike is one major area that has consistently hindered access to education by students.



​ He said there should also be a holistic focus to address the education curriculum, while disclosing that the college will build a city campus to further promote Theological Education in the country.



According to him” most subjects that will impact the lives of students have been removed from the curriculum and this poses serious threat to effective learning.

“Theological Education must be given a space to shape leaders. The college has over the years, impacted lives by training competent leaders who have excelled in their chosen fields of human endeavor.



“The college also provides sound spirituality to mold people’s lives and​ has continued to raise giants for the Lord.​

“Some of our products have become prominent persons within the denominations and also in government. Several of our students have been trained and they are using their God-given training to help the government and be supportive. We have our products across the globe. Most of our them are in key places across the world and this shows that the training we provide is first class.”



An anniversary lecture to be delivered by a distinguished scholar has been scheduled as part of the anniversary programme.