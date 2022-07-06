Attack on Buhari’s Convoy Daring, Says Akeredolu

Fidelis David

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on Wednesday condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy by bandits in Kastina State on Tuesday, describing the attack as daring.

This is even as the governor said that the call for state police is not for self aggrandizement but a reality of the time.

He spoke in Akure while playing host to his former school mates at Loyola College, Ibadan (1968/1972) set.

Governor Akeredolu lamented the security situation in the country, adding that it had gone from bad to worse.

He noted that the country’s security challenges have gone beyond Fulani herdsmen to the menace of bandits and ISWAP.

He said: “We governors in the South-west met and we are still more than convinced that there is no solution other than state police. The truth is that we will be prepared to protect ourselves and die in the process more than other people from outside. We can only protect ourselves better.

“We will be more committed to protecting ourselves. By the time we have state police, we will be encouraged to recruit people in a local government to work in that local government as security.

“For me, state police is not for self aggrandizement. It is a reality of the time. For us in the south and even in the north, I know so many of them that have come to accept that a single command of police is not good for this country. This country is too big.

“We will continue to make our voice heard everywhere. We are almost there. We are licking our wounds here over the June 5 attack in Owo. It is a serious wound. We will never forget. We are putting together a memorial in a conspicuous place in Owo.”

Earlier, the Acting President of the Loyola College Old Boys’Association (1968/1972) set, Mr Ayodele Adigun, condemned the June 5 attack in Owo, while expressing shock that such heinous crime could be carried out in the South-west.

He said the attack was particularly aimed at tarnishing the image of the governor and rubbish his efforts so far, especially on the security of lives and property of the people.

“We want to commend you. You are the soul of the South-west on security. We know your attitude against injustice. Your name has been written in gold in the history of South-west. Yesterday, we heard about bandits attacking the president’s convoy. We need to end these lawlessness. We need to bring out this evil that is destabilizing Nigeria.

“As your former school mates, we are solidly behind you. We don’t want you to relent on your efforts in championing state police. The first of a government is to provide security of lives and property. Without security, there would be no development. Farmers are afraid to go to the farm. Investors are afraid to invest in Nigeria. We must put an end to this insecurity,” Adigun added.