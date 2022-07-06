Army Offers Free Medical Service to 4,000 People in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In continuation of activities to mark this year Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, yesterday offered free medical service to not less than 4000 persons in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government and Dange in Dange /Shuni Local Government of Sokoto State.

Speaking at the event, the General Officer Commanding the 8 Division, Major General Uwem Bassey, said the initiative is in furtherance of Nigerian Army’s cooperate social responsibilities in bringing succour to the people.

General Bassey, who was represented by the Garrison Commander, Brigadier General Ralph Nnebife, described the gesture as part of the tradition of Nigerian Army and not just for the NADCEL.

He explained that the medical team came with adequate drugs so that those that turned up for the exercise would be attended to, stressing that the exercise would last for two days and may be extended if the arise.

Bassey said: “When we came here last year seeing the dilapidated state of this clinic, we promised to renovate it and today as you can see the clinic have been fixed, and doctors, nurses and other medical personnel were employed to man the clinic.”

On his part, the Commandant of 8 Division Medical Hospital and Services, Colonel Ijoma Ijoamanta Nwosu, said the medical services covered testing and treatment of malaria, hypertension, visual and eye treatment, provision of eye glasses as well as dental services, diabetes screening and pediatric services.

Col. Nwosu noted that any major medical case that could not be handled would be referred to Army Hospital at Giginya Barrack, Sokoto, for proper attention and treatment.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the District Head of Sifawa, Sarkin Kudu Sifawa, Mr. Muhammad Buhari Tambari, commended the benevolence of the Nigerian Army.

Tambari appealed to the army to extend same to other communities in the state.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to conduct themselves in orderly manner to enable the medical personnel to attend to them on time.

He also implored the people to pray for the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya and entire Nigerian Army for spiritual and material enablement to carry out their responsibilities to the nation.