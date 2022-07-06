Aribo Rejects New Rangers Deal to Extend His Stay at Ibrox 

TRANSFER NEWS

Southampton in negotiations to lure the Eagles’ midfielder to Premier League

Super Eagles midfielder, Joseph Ayodele Aribo, has turned down Rangers’ requests for a contract extension at Ibrox.

Aribo is in the final year of his contract with the Scottish side and the Gers are keen to extend his deal even as Southampton are believed to be in negotiation to lure the midfielder to the English Premier League.

According to talkSPORT, the Nigerian international has turned down fresh terms to stay in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old has interested a number of clubs in the English topflight but

Southampton are reportedly leading the race to sign the midfielder, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Fulham also interested.

Aribo joined Rangers in 2019, signing a four-year contract with the Ibrox club after severing contract with Charlton Athletics.

He was a near ever-present last season under Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, making 57 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting a further 10.

Nominally a central or attacking midfielder, Aribo was occasionally deployed as a striker by Van Bronckhorst amid an injury crisis during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Rangers will look to sell him not below the £10million in his release clause.