Security Agencies Prevent Arsonists from Burning  Bauchi Assembly Complex

The quick intervention of security agencies saved the Bauchi State House of Assembly Complex from attempt by arsonists to burn it.

The arsonists, it was gathered attempted putting fire on the Assembly complex Sunday night.

Consequently, a combined team of security comprising men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Department of State Security, and the Nigerian Army, had to take over the complex.

The Special Adviser to the Bauchi State Governor on State and National Assembly Liaison, Sani Burra, confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday in a message.

He said: “Assalamu alaikum! Sir, just to inform you that some unknown persons last night had attempted to burn the Hon. House (Bauchi State House of Assembly) Complex.

“As a result of which security agencies have taken over the place to avoid breakdown of law and order. This is to avoid (prevent) the journalists from giving wrong side of the story please.”

Meanwhile, hoodlums attacked Bauchi State lawmakers at their guest house, damage cars and windows during an overside function in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House was embroiled in leadership crisis with last Thursday with 22 members passing vote of confidence on the Speaker, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, and principal officers of the assembly.

Mr Babale Abubakar, the Majority Leader of the House, told newsmen on Monday in Bauchi that the latest attack which happened at about 4 p.m as the lawmakers were having a meeting, left six of them injured.

“At least six vehicles were destroyed by the invaders who also smashed window glasses.

“They were over 100 and were carrying guns, sticks and matchetes,” he said.

“It was terrifying. Some of us ran towards the exit door and were badly hurt,” the majority leader added.

Abubakar said no sooner than the Special Adviser on State and National Assembly Laison to the state governor, Mr Sani Mohammed Burra, left them that the hoodlums unleadhed their mayhem.

According to him, one of them held me by the neck and asked if l was still a leader in the house.

“He said they were ready to kill me. Six members were injured in the process. Some were taken to the hospital and l believe they would be fine.

“It was a scary situation. It is sad,” he said.

He however said the matter had been reported to the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Reacting to the development, Burra dissociated himself and the executive arm from the attack.

He described it as uncalled for and unnecessary at a time efforts were being made to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the legislature.

The governor’s aide also called on security agencies to investigate the incident, arrest and prosecute those involved in the bastadly act to serve as a deterrent.