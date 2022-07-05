Mega Choice Homes: Providing Quality, Affordable Houses for Nigerians

A leading real estate company, Mega Choice Homes and Property Limited has promised to

continue quality and providing affordable houses for the low, middle and higher income earners in Lagos.

Mega Choice Homes and Property Limited is a real estate company with a strong team of workers, charged with the responsibility of delivering quality and affordable homes to Lagos residents and beyond.

Mega Choice Homes and Property Limited, an associate company of Epo Revelation Homes and Properties Limited

which also focuses on building modern and exquisitely comfortable homes to satisfy its clients and customers.

However, Mega Choice Homes and Property Limited is a Real Estate Company under Epo Mega Choice Group as the mother company with other subsidiaries company under it.

Epo Mega Choice Group chains of businesses cuts accross oil and gas downstream, renewable energy, real estate and construction.

Since it’s establishment, Mega Choice Homes & Property Limited has worked tirelessly to ensure that it’s vision and mission of building quality and affordable and more comfortable houses to easy the long stress of residents of Lagos owning a property are not twarted.

According to the founder and Managing Director of

Mega Choice Homes & Property Limited, Chief Odoh Emmanuel, subscribers of our packages stand to enjoy a swimming pool, playing ground for kids, street lights, ample parking space, excellent drainage, Interlocked road, good water treatment, fully fitted kitchen, wardrobes, 24 hours security, all room ensuite, central sewage system, Turkish security doors.

Other features, the founder of one of the leading estates in Nigeria disclosed, include Wifi, microwave, extractor, pop ceilings with speakers fitted, air conditioning & standby generator.