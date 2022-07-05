Kano PDP Calls for Ayu’s Resignation

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

The state chairman of the party, Shehu Sagagi, made the call at a press conference on Tuesday in Kano and recalled how the National Chairman of the party made a promise in Bauchi to resign his position should the presidential candidate of the party emerge from the North.

“This is somebody who promised to resign his position if the Presidential candidate of the party emerges from the North, hence the reason why we are calling on him to resign in fulfillment of the earlier promise,” he said.

He said since the party now has a Presidential candidate from the north, in the person of Atiku Abubakar, the National Chairman should honour his words, by resigning from his position.

The party chairman maintains that the party in the state remains loyal to the national body, and has no plan to do anti-party in the state.

Sagagi also called on all aggrieved parties in the state to join hands together to move the party forward to ensure its success in the 2023 general election in the country.

He said the state chapter remains loyal to the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.