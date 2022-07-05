Julius Berger Appoints Daura, Anya as Independent Non-Executive Directors

Bennett Oghifo

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed two new directors, Amb. Adamu Saidu Daura, MFR and Mr. Chidi Anya to the company’s directorate.

The appointments according to a statement released on Thursday, 30th June 2022 by Mrs. Cecilia Madueke, Julius Berger’s Company Secretary, were made in a Board of Directors Meeting held on the 15th of June, 2022.

Amb. Adamu Saidu Daura, MFR and Mr. Chidi Anya will serve on the company’s Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors with effect from July 1, 2022.

The two new Non-Executive Directors will further bolster the company’s formidable directorate with their wealth of knowledge and experience.

Ambassador Adamu Saidu Daura, MFR is a graduate of the University of Jos, Nigeria, where he obtained an Advanced Diploma in Public Administration. He was a member of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1999 to 2003 and served on various House Committees. He also has had a very distinguished career in the Diplomatic Service where he served as Ambassador to different countries, including the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Pakistan.

Ambassador Adamu Saidu Daura, MFR had served on the Boards of State and Federal parastatals. He chairs the board of Ripen Marine Contractor Ltd and sits on the boards of Daberam Ventures Limited, Atlantic Consortium Ltd, Ferens Nigeria Ltd, and Kaira Investment Ltd. He is conferred with the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR). Amb. Adamu Saidu Daura has been notified of his new appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Mr. Chidi Anya is a graduate of the University of Nigeria and holds a Master of International Law and Diplomacy (MILD) of the University of Lagos. He has also attended various executive management courses at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Illinois. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989 and is recognized as a Notary Public.

Mr. Chidi Anya is the Founding Partner of The Channings Law Firm. He had previously served on the Board of FBN Holding Plc. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and a Member of the Institute of Directors. He has now been appointed to the Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as an Independent Non-Executive Director and is duly notified.

Julius Berger is Nigeria’s leading construction company offering holistic services covering the planning, design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings, infrastructure and industry projects.