  • Tuesday, 5th July, 2022

Buhari Rejoices With Jimi Solanke at 80

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

*Says he’s a national hero

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with one of Nigeria’s most celebrated thespian, Jimi Solanke, as he marks his 80th birthday anniversary. 

The President, in a release issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the performing arts industry in celebrating one of the country’s most celebrated visual artist 

Describing the veteran songwriter, actor, performer, poet and storyteller as a national hero, the President thanked him immensely for using his talents and works to help shape the modern and vibrant creative industry in Nigeria.

President Buhari expressed hope that Baba Agba’s repertoire of works and skills , which is a signpost of the best in Nigeria’s culture, drama and entertainment, will continue to inspire a new generation of Nigerians to work on using the theatre to address contemporary issues , promoting peace, unity and progress across the country.

The President prayed for God’s continued guidance and blessings on the octogenarian, and wished everyone celebrating with the legend bountiful success in their endeavours.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.