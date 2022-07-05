  • Tuesday, 5th July, 2022

Breaking: Two Injured as Terrorists Attack Buhari’s  Advance Team’s Convoy En Route to Daura

Breaking | 4 mins ago

*Presidency describes incident as sad, unwelcome

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Two persons in the convoy of the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Sallah trip  to Daura, Wednesday sustained minor injuries from attack by terrorists near Dutsinma in Katsina State.

In a swift reaction, the Presidency described the dastardly attack as sad and unwelcome development.

In a release issued Wednesday night by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency disclosed that two persons in the convoy were receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered while all the other personnel, staff and vehicles in the Advance team made it safely to Daura.

The Presidency described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah. 

According to the statement, the attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions “but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.