  • Tuesday, 5th July, 2022

BIC to Increase Investment in Nigerian Market

Business | 3 hours ago

 Raheem Akingbolu

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, has said it would increase its investment in the Nigerian market to meet the demand of Nigeria’s fast-rising young population.

senior vice president, and general manager, Middle East and Africa, Peter Van den Broeck,  made this known recently during a media briefing.

Broeck did not disclose how much the investment will be but said the business is planning to open another factory in the Nigerian market.

He noted that Africa, especially Nigeria is an important market for BIC owing to its young and vibrant population, adding that the business plans to expand its operations in the continent.

Also, general manager at BIC Nigeria, Guillaume Groues,  said he is delighted to be present in Nigeria today – a young population, the biggest economy on the continent, and pan market in Africa.

“We are investing in the country, from job creation to youth empowerment, to supporting education and environmental sustainability.

“We have a lot more to achieve in Nigeria in the years to come and we look forward to being close to our consumers on our journey in this prosperous market.”

Since its investment and expansion in the market, BIC has impacted the communities it operates in across Nigeria

Last year alone, BIC reached 25,900 students and 1,200 teachers in 233 schools through its school activation program which aims to support teachers to get their job done by providing them with the necessary writing instruments and material.

During the covid-19 outbreak in 2020, BIC donated 28,000 writing and coloring items to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) to internally displaced people (IDPs). Similarly, 100,000 units of ball pens and 1,000 teaching aids were donated to Save the Children.

