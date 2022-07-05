BBNaija Returns with N100m Grand Prize

By Vanessa Obioha

Popular Reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, will be returning for its seventh season on July 23 with a N100 million grand prize.

It has become a tradition for the organisers to top the winning prize each new season. Last year, the winner, WhiteMoney, went home with a N90 million grand prize.

The show returns with some of its pre-Covid elements including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience. The tasks this season will be more engaging, according to the organisers. Also, keeping with tradition, 30 fans will win One Million Naira each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers.

The seventh season will be a double launch, premiering on Saturday, 23 and Sunday, 24 July 2022.