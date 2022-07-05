APC Petitions SGF, Accuses Igini of According Recognition to ‘Illegal Group’ in A’Ibom

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has petitioned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, accusing the Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Mr. Mike Igini of unlawful recognition of an illegal group within the party in the state.

The ruling party, in a petition against Igini, dated July 2, 2022, signed by the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore and titled: “Willful Disobedience to Valid Order of Court by According Unlawful Recognition to An Illegal Group in APC Akwa Ibom State”, urged the SGF to intervene.

The ruling party conducted her state congresses across the country on 16th October, 2021.

In Akwa Ibom, the Congress conducted by the seven-man Banki Sheriff-led Election Committee, dispatched by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee, produced Mr. Austin Ekanem as chairman, having polled 1,278 votes to win.

However, in April 2022, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, inaugurated Mr. Stephen Ntukekpo as chairman of the party in Akwa Ibom State in defiance to a Court of Appeal order, asking parties to maintain the status quo.

Igini had said INEC would not compromise its stance on the sanctity of the processes that birthed the Ekanem-led State Executive of the party.

The petition read: “We wish to bring to your attention, the contemptuous conduct and activities perpetrated against our party by Mr. Mike Igini, (Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State), which have been highlighted in the petition attached herewith in relation to the above subject.

“We hereby forward the petition to your good office and respectfully request for your intervention by conveying the concerns of the party contained in our petition to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the relevant security agencies.

“We are grateful in anticipation of your kind consideration and necessary action with regards to this request.”