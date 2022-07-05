Acting Kogi CJ Inaugurates Council of Judges, Laments Poor Financial State of High Court

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of determination to reposition the Kogi State Judiciary, the Acting Chief Judge of the State, Justice Josiah Majebi, has inaugurated Council of Judges for the High Court of Justice.

Justice Majebi lamented the poor financial situation of the High Court even as he expressed confidence that Governor Yahaya Bello led administration would help in arresting the ugly situation if genuinely and sincerely enlightened on the needs of the court.

He made this known yesterday during the creation of Directorate of Training and Establishment where he met with all the judges of the lower courts in the state comprising the magistrates and judges of the Area Courts in Lokoja.

The acting chief judge acknowledged that adequate remuneration for judges and staff of the court was important and lamented the poor financial position of the High Courts in the state.

He hinted that he inherited a huge debt burden owed to corporate organisations and individual lenders and met nothing in the coffers.

Justice Majebi, however, pledged that he intended to run a collective administration with his brother judges, noting that they are first among equals and the functions of the Council of Judges were already well spelt out.

He said that judges at the headquarters would be performing supervisory roles over the directorates and stressed that decisions taken by the council would be at the expense of any personal or individual interests or sentiments but only in the best interest of both staff and the institution.

He disclosed that strengthening the institution to withstand the test of time was what the council had resolved to do, adding that the council’s initiatives would be targeted at preparing a better future for all.

The acting chief judge informed of the council of the resolve of his administration to emplace transparency, accountability, dedication, commitment and professionalism that would be couched on collective engagements for the progress and sustenance of an enduring institution.

He said that the overall objective was to dispense justice effectively without fear or favour within the ambit of the constitution and the laws of Kogi State and Nigeria under a very conducive environment.

He also mentioned that no staff of the judiciary would be denied his or her entitlement just as he demanded for compliance with extant rules, regulations and procedures of the court by every staff to enhance a holistic approach to achieving the court’s core mandate of dispensing justice fairly in the state.